Facing ban from High Court, Balad’s Abou Shahadeh will end candidacy — reports

Sami Abou Shahadeh, the chair of the Arab nationalist Balad party, who faced the prospect of being banned from running in the October 27 election, is ending his candidacy, Hebrew media outlets report.

The coalition-controlled Central Elections Committee voted last month to disqualify Abou Shahadeh over an article he published the day after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack, which the attorney general has argued constitutes support for armed struggle against Israel. The vote drew broad support from both sides of the aisle.

Abou Shahadeh expressed regret over the article during a High Court hearing today on the ban, and denied supporting armed struggle.

But the justices unanimously urged him to stand down from the election, telling him that a majority of the nine-justice panel would uphold his disqualification.

He has decided to accept that recommendation, according to the reports.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who personally argued the case against Abou Shahadeh before the court, celebrates the news of his candidacy ending, but slams the court for not rendering a decision on the matter.

Ben Gvir, in a video statement, vows to remove all “haters of Israel” from the Knesset.