25-year-old Arab Israeli arrested, suspected of spying for Iran; indictment today

The police and Shin Bet announce that in recent weeks, they’ve arrested another Israeli citizen on suspicion of spying for Iran.

A joint statement names the suspect as Mohammad Halaf, a 25-year-old resident of the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya.

Halaf is accused of making contact with Iranian agents and carrying out missions on their behalf, in exchange for “thousands of shekels.”

Today, he will be indicted in the Haifa District Court on charges of harming state security, the agencies say.

Over the past two years, Israel has arrested dozens of people on suspicion of carrying out acts on behalf of Iran in exchange for money. The suspects typically make initial contact with Iranian agents through social media, especially the messaging platform Telegram.