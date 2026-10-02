Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

25-year-old Arab Israeli arrested, suspected of spying for Iran; indictment today

Today, 10:26 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The police and Shin Bet announce that in recent weeks, they’ve arrested another Israeli citizen on suspicion of spying for Iran.

A joint statement names the suspect as Mohammad Halaf, a 25-year-old resident of the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya.

Halaf is accused of making contact with Iranian agents and carrying out missions on their behalf, in exchange for “thousands of shekels.”

Today, he will be indicted in the Haifa District Court on charges of harming state security, the agencies say.

Over the past two years, Israel has arrested dozens of people on suspicion of carrying out acts on behalf of Iran in exchange for money. The suspects typically make initial contact with Iranian agents through social media, especially the messaging platform Telegram.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.