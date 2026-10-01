The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Oct. 1 – Flydubai attack becomes political fodder for candidates

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel discusses rhetoric in wake of copilot’s attack on Dubai flight, and High Court hearings on the disqualification of Arab parties ahead of the election

With:
  • Jessica Steinberg
    Jessica Steinberg

    Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel’s culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

  • Ariela Karmel
    Ariela Karmel

    Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

As details trickled in regarding the attempted attack on the flydubai plane to Tel Aviv, Karmel discusses how the event became a political flashpoint, with less than a month before the October 27 election and the fast-approaching third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack. She reviews the political rhetoric from the coalition and the opposition, which created a split-screen reality.

More from The Daily Briefing

With the High Court of Justice holding hearings on the disqualification of Arab parties and candidates from the October 27 election, Karmel reviews the case of Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh, which is expected to be upheld by the court in a rare occasion of consensus, in large part because of an article he wrote after October 7 in which he expressed support for Hamas.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Flydubai attack becomes election flashpoint as opponents draw Oct. 7 parallels

Election panel disqualifies all Arab parties, in move likely to be overturned; Balad leader also barred

AG: Disqualification of Balad leader from election ‘should be seriously considered’

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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