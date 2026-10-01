Daily Briefing Oct. 1 – Flydubai attack becomes political fodder for candidates

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

As details trickled in regarding the attempted attack on the flydubai plane to Tel Aviv, Karmel discusses how the event became a political flashpoint, with less than a month before the October 27 election and the fast-approaching third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack. She reviews the political rhetoric from the coalition and the opposition, which created a split-screen reality.

With the High Court of Justice holding hearings on the disqualification of Arab parties and candidates from the October 27 election, Karmel reviews the case of Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh, which is expected to be upheld by the court in a rare occasion of consensus, in large part because of an article he wrote after October 7 in which he expressed support for Hamas.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Flydubai attack becomes election flashpoint as opponents draw Oct. 7 parallels

Election panel disqualifies all Arab parties, in move likely to be overturned; Balad leader also barred

AG: Disqualification of Balad leader from election ‘should be seriously considered’

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: