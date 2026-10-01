Herzog speaks with Palestinian man assaulted by ultra-Orthodox mob in Jerusalem

President Isaac Herzog speaks with Ahmed al-Husseini, the Palestinian man from East Jerusalem who was assaulted by an ultra-Orthodox mob outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate earlier this week.

Husseini’s assault was livestreamed on social media, with the person filming the incident heard declaring in delight, “Wow, they’re f**cking up an Arab.”

“I wanted to express my deep sorrow to you,” says Herzog, according to the President’s Residence. “I was truly saddened to see what happened to you, and I think the entire people of Israel were deeply pained to see this incident. This should never happen. No elderly person, and no person whatsoever, should be treated this way. I strongly condemn the violence against you.”