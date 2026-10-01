Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Herzog speaks with Palestinian man assaulted by ultra-Orthodox mob in Jerusalem

By Lazar Berman Today, 12:06 am
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

President Isaac Herzog speaks with Ahmed al-Husseini, the Palestinian man from East Jerusalem who was assaulted by an ultra-Orthodox mob outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate earlier this week.

Husseini’s assault was livestreamed on social media, with the person filming the incident heard declaring in delight, “Wow, they’re f**cking up an Arab.”

“I wanted to express my deep sorrow to you,” says Herzog, according to the President’s Residence. “I was truly saddened to see what happened to you, and I think the entire people of Israel were deeply pained to see this incident. This should never happen. No elderly person, and no person whatsoever, should be treated this way. I strongly condemn the violence against you.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.