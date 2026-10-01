Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026
Settlers filmed vandalizing olive tree in West Bank
Settlers are filmed vandalizing and stealing olives from trees belonging to Palestinians from the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir, as IDF soldiers look on without acting.
Such acts have intensified in recent days amid the start of the annual olive harvest, which has previously seen an uptick in attacks.
Theft under the protection of the military:
This morning, settlers vandalized olive trees belonging to residents of Al-Mughayyir and stole olives under the protection of Israeli soldiers who were guarding them. pic.twitter.com/aDGFA16jBT
— Yesh Din ييش دين יש דין (@Yesh_Din) October 1, 2026
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