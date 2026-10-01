Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Settlers filmed vandalizing olive tree in West Bank

By ToI Staff Today, 12:03 am
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Settlers are filmed stealing from Palestinian olive trees as IDF soldiers look on in the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir on October 1, 2026. (Screen capture/X)
Settlers are filmed stealing from Palestinian olive trees as IDF soldiers look on in the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir on October 1, 2026. (Screen capture/X)

Settlers are filmed vandalizing and stealing olives from trees belonging to Palestinians from the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir, as IDF soldiers look on without acting.

Such acts have intensified in recent days amid the start of the annual olive harvest, which has previously seen an uptick in attacks.

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