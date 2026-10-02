Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
Flydubai CEO: Full probe underway after attempted terror attack on flight to Tel Aviv
Flydubai says a full official investigation was underway into the attempted terror attack on a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that was diverted to Saudi Arabia on September 30.
“It is important that we allow this process to establish the facts,” Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith says in a statement.
The Boeing 737 flight was carrying 174 passengers, almost all of them Israelis, when an Omani copilot stabbed the pilot in an apparent attempt to crash the plane, which plunged nearly 14,000 feet (4,267 meters) in less than 30 seconds.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here