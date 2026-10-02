UAE source to Channel 12: Election driving Israeli government conduct after attempted flydubai terror attack

A source close to the United Arab Emirates’ government tells Channel 12 news that the UAE feels that the Israeli government is exploiting the attempted terror attack on a flydubai flight for political purposes.

The source says Israel is responsible for stopping continued flydubai services, and that labeling repatriation flights by Israeli carriers as “rescue flights” misrepresents the UAE as “a country where there is war or a crisis, and that’s not the case.”

“The Emiratis do not understand Israel’s conduct, and their feeling is that the election is driving the matter, not logic,” the source is quoted by Channel 12 as saying.

“They [the Emiratis] are constructive, conducting a parallel investigation and wanting to resolve the crisis, while Israel is dragging its feet and creating obstacles,” the source says.

The source notes that Etihad, another UAE carrier that flies to Abu Dhabi, is continuing services, “while enforcing a strict protocol,” and says those rules should be applied to flydubai too.