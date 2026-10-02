Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Israel’s US envoy says son still on life support after car-ramming attack, Netanyahu visited today

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:53 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Neriyah Leiter, the reservist soldier who was badly injured in a West Bank ramming attack last week, is still on life support, says his father, Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter.

“As I sit here at my son Neriyah’s bedside, I am thinking about what the most appropriate message would be as we enter the Simchat Torah holiday,” Leiter writes on X from Jerusalem.

“Neriyah is still on life support and my first thought is one of immense gratitude for the support and all the prayers on his behalf. Your prayers have given my family and me tremendous strength in the knowledge that prayers matter,” he writes after a visit by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“Please continue to pray for Neriyah’s recovery, perhaps next Simchat Torah he will be able to rejoice together with his darling wife and children.”

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