Loud blasts heard in Houthi-run Yemeni capital Sanaa amid reported Saudi attack

SANAA, Yemen — Loud explosions were heard this evening in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is controlled by pro-Iranian Houthi forces, an AFP correspondent says.

The Saba agency, which is affiliated with the anti-government fighters, speaks of “Saudi aggression” on X.

After several years of calm, Yemen plunged back into war in July with the Houthis, who control Sanaa and Yemen’s Red Sea coastline, against the government backed by Riyadh.