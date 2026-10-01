As Dubai-Tel Aviv flights stop, Emirates airline says won’t allow travelers headed to Israel to fly first leg into Dubai

The Emirates airline says it is suspending all codeshare flights with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport until further notice, after flydubai flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv were suspended to investigate Thursday’s apparent attempt by the co-pilot to crash the plane.

“Passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin,” the UAE carrier says. “Customers already en route to Tel Aviv will be accommodated and provided with all possible support to complete their journeys.”

In practice, this means anyone who booked a flight to Israel through Emirates, which always requires a stopover in Dubai and a transfer to a flydubai jet, will now also be unable to board the Emirates plane for the first leg of their journey to Dubai.

This appears to be a step intended to prevent passengers from reaching Dubai and then becoming stranded there.

Affected customers need to contact their travel agent or the Emirates contact center, or visit emirates.com for the latest updates, the airline says.