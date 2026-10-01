Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Omani pilot to be handed over to UAE after Saudi investigation completed

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:13 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The initial investigation into the Omani pilot who tried to crash flydubai flight 1073 yesterday will be carried out by Saudi Arabia, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.

Once the Saudi investigation is done, he will be handed over to the UAE for its investigation.

Israel is expecting more significant findings from the Emirati investigation, according to the official.

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