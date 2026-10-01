Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026
Omani pilot to be handed over to UAE after Saudi investigation completed
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The initial investigation into the Omani pilot who tried to crash flydubai flight 1073 yesterday will be carried out by Saudi Arabia, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.
Once the Saudi investigation is done, he will be handed over to the UAE for its investigation.
Israel is expecting more significant findings from the Emirati investigation, according to the official.
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