IDF says it will reveal ‘unprecedented number’ of slain Gaza journalists who were members of terror groups

The Israeli military says it will reveal “an unprecedented number” of Palestinian journalists killed during the war in the Gaza Strip who were actually members of terror groups.

“Following extensive research, the IDF is now revealing the identities of Gazans killed during the war who were presented around the world as innocent journalists and media personnel, but who also held roles in the military wings of terrorist organizations, primarily Hamas and the Islamic Jihad,” the military says.

The first ten cases of such individuals are published by the IDF on a dedicated website. Each case includes the name and role of the journalist/terror operative, along with their civil and military ID numbers.

“In the next few hours, the IDF will reveal a large number of additional cases in which individuals who were presented as innocent journalists operated as military operatives. Their names will be published alongside intelligence information, documents, photographs, and additional evidence exposing their terrorist affiliations and the roles they held within the military wings of terrorist organizations,” the IDF says.

A Times of Israel investigation published in June identified multiple Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives previously reported as slain journalists. Another study by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center published last year asserted that a majority of Gaza-based journalists killed since the outbreak of the current war were operatives in, or closely affiliated with, terrorist organizations.