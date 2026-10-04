Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026
2 soldiers hurt, including 1 severely, from accidental grenade explosion in Lebanon
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A soldier was severely wounded and an officer was moderately hurt by an accidental grenade explosion in southern Lebanon over the weekend, the military says.
The “operational accident” took place during army activity on Friday in southern Lebanon.
The IDF says the wounded soldiers were taken to a hospital for treatment and that their families were notified.
The circumstances that led to the grenade injuring the troops are under further investigation by the army.
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