Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

2 soldiers hurt, including 1 severely, from accidental grenade explosion in Lebanon

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:18 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF troops operate at the Litani River in southern Lebanon, in a handout photo published by the military on May 12, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF troops operate at the Litani River in southern Lebanon, in a handout photo published by the military on May 12, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

A soldier was severely wounded and an officer was moderately hurt by an accidental grenade explosion in southern Lebanon over the weekend, the military says.

The “operational accident” took place during army activity on Friday in southern Lebanon.

The IDF says the wounded soldiers were taken to a hospital for treatment and that their families were notified.

The circumstances that led to the grenade injuring the troops are under further investigation by the army.

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