Transportation Ministry: Can’t say that flights are 100% safe, we don’t do background checks on foreign pilots

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says that the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is “ironclad” and that US President Donald Trump has “all the options he needs on the table” if Iran continues to “play games” with the strait.

“Iran wants to play games with things like the Strait of Hormuz. They don’t control it, we do,” Hegseth tells reporters. “They have literally gotten nothing through. Our blockade has been ironclad and we’re running almost at prewar levels every single night through that, you see that as far as the throughput.”

He adds: “So we feel like we’re in a very strong position. Iran ought make the right choice. If they don’t, the president is going to have all the options he needs on the table. But he is not going to let these things extend unnecessarily. He understands what the mission is and we can get it done when called upon.”

Hegseth also says that Trump is “hellbent” on Iran not having a nuclear weapon.

“The message is very simple: Iran will never ever ever have a nuclear weapon. President Trump is hell-bent and determined to ensure that they do not; they will not,” Hegseth says.