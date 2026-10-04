Israeli team to wear black ‘7.10’ armbands at tonight’s 2nd match against Ireland

Israel’s national soccer team will wear black armbands with the date “7.10” written on them at tonight’s match against Ireland, the Israel Football Association (IFA) says in a statement.

The move is a reaction to the Irish team’s behavior during the last match between the two, on September 27. The Irish team wore black armbands to honor “all lives lost in the conflict” in Gaza, refused to shake hands with the Israelis and bowed their heads during the playing of Israel’s national anthem, sparking outrage in Israel.

Israel’s captain Manor Solomon said after the game that some of the Irish players had said unpleasant things to their Israeli opponents during the game. “I don’t want to talk about [the Irish players]. If I say what I think of them, I’d likely be suspended for a few matches… Obviously they hate us. We don’t like them.”

On X, the IFA says: “UEFA has approved the Israel Football Association’s request for the national team to wear black armbands in tonight’s match against in memory of those murdered in the October 7 massacre. May their memory be a blessing.”

@UEFA has approved the Israel Football Association’s request for the national team to wear black armbands in tonight’s match against @IrelandFootball in memory of those murdered in the October 7 massacre. May their memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/nWyl32B4oP — ISRAEL FA (@ISRAELFA) October 4, 2026