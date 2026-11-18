The son of the ousted shah of Iran told an Israeli virtual conference on Tuesday that countries should “finish the job” against the Islamic Republic and empower the Iranian people.

Reza Pahlavi, the US-based figurehead of Iran’s exiled monarchist movement, regularly calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

Speaking during a webinar with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Pahlavi said that “civilized nations cannot gamble with a regime seeking nuclear blackmail and global reach.” He warned that the Islamic Republic “will pursue nuclear weapons at any cost, and it will not hesitate to unleash a second, far greater Holocaust.”

“Half measures and temporary ceasefires only allow this regime to regroup and reload,” he added during a virtual conference hosted by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

“The only way to deal with an existential threat is to finish the job of eliminating it.”

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“Western policy can and should help this,” Pahlavi continued, “but it ultimately must rest on empowering those fighting the regime on the ground every day -– the Iranian people.”

Herzog in turn thanked Pahlavi for his “friendship,” saying: “Our war is not with the Iranian people.”

“Our war is with the regime that calls for our annihilation, that wants to eradicate us, and that extracts the resources of its nation, your people, to spread hate, havoc, and terror,”” he added.

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He called for a “coalition of nations to fiercely combat the Iranian regime’s efforts around the world, and to bring hope, change and peace to the region.”

Israel, said Herzog, “can be a beacon to the entire region, and a great source of support for a partnership with the Iranian people.”

Responding to Herzog, Pahlavi called Israel “a source of inspiration that a people held captive and driven into exile can return home and build a great nation that serves not only its own people but also the world.”

Pahlavi’s father, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, was the last shah of Iran, an autocratic ruler groomed by the West who relied on his feared Savak security service to crush political opposition. He was overthrown and fled the country during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Reza Pahlavi remains controversial among some critics of the Islamic Republic because of his support for Israel and for not distancing himself from his father’s autocratic rule.