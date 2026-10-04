Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026
Reports: 6-year-old girl killed by IDF fire in Gaza
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets in Hamas-controlled Gaza report that a 6-year-old girl, Suha Mohammed Nasser, was shot and killed today by IDF troops south of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
The Times of Israel cannot independently verify the report.
There is no comment from the IDF.
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