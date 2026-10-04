Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Tanker in Strait of Hormuz struck by projectile but crew reportedly safe, British maritime agency says

By AP Today, 11:53 am
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A projectile struck a tanker on the Strait of Hormuz, damaging the engine room, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center says.

It is not immediately clear who launched the attack, nor is it clear when it was carried out. The UKMTO says the crew is reportedly safe.

Overall ship traffic remains below prewar levels in the Strait of Hormuz, as do shipments of energy products, even though Iran has lost its near-complete chokehold over the crucial waterway due to the US Navy’s efforts to shepherd oil tankers through the strait. That, along with various pipelines, has allowed Gulf countries to restore oil exports to nearly prewar levels.

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