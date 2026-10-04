Report: UAE wants flydubai’s terrorist pilot to face death penalty

The Ynet news site quotes a senior Emirati source as saying the copilot who tried to crash a flydubai flight to Israel is expected to face the death penalty.

The report says Abu Dhabi wants to impose the harshest possible penalty on Hamam al-Hammami, the terrorist who tried to kill all on board the aircraft.

It also says Israel intelligence officials are now in the United Arab Emirates to take part in the investigation of Hammami.