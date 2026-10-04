Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Bereaved and hostage families share messages from Oct. 7 in bid to highlight government failures

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 3:04 pm
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Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel's culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

Ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack, bereaved family members and other victims are sharing the text messages they received on October 7, 2023, as part of a social media campaign highlighting the government’s failures.

Those participating call on all Israeli citizens to take part, even if they were not directly harmed in the October 7 massacre.

“We are all October 7; we are all victims of the failure, directly or indirectly,” say the families in a statement.

Shir Mathias, the daughter of Shachar and Shlomi Mathias, who were murdered in Kibbutz Holit while their teenage son was saved, shows the exchange from her family WhatsApp group:

“Mom and dad r dead sorry.”

Viki Cohen, mother of former hostage Sgt. First Class Nimrod Cohen, shares the messages she sent after receiving images and videos of Nimrod’s abduction from a tank near the Gaza border, as she tried to reach anyone she can find in the IDF:

“Why isn’t anyone getting back to us?”

Eyal Eshel, father of surveillance soldier Sgt. Roni Eshel who was killed at the Nahal Oz army base, posts the last message received from his daughter:

“Mom, I’m okay, don’t worry about me. I love you too.”

Einav Zangauker, mother of former hostage Matan Zangauker, shares her final exchange with Matan before he was abducted to Gaza:

“They’re speaking Arabic, they’re right by the door. There’s screaming everywhere here. I love you. Don’t cry.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

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