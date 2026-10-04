Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Gunfire pierces the air as Ra’am’s Segalovich speaks in Rahat

Today, 9:49 pm
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Gunfire was heard in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat this evening as Ra’am’s Jewish candidate Yoav Segalovich spoke to locals, apparently as part of a conflict between rival gangs.

Segalovich, a former top police officer who has campaigned on restoring security to the Arab public amid soaring violent crime, said afterward: “The inconceivable thing is that here in the city, this has almost become routine. Just yesterday, bursts of gunfire were heard continuously for eight hours. Something like this must not become routine. This is a serious failure by the government, which has abandoned citizens’ personal security.”

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