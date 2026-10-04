Gunfire pierces the air as Ra’am’s Segalovich speaks in Rahat

Gunfire was heard in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat this evening as Ra’am’s Jewish candidate Yoav Segalovich spoke to locals, apparently as part of a conflict between rival gangs.

שימו לב לזה, הערב ברהט: ירי בלתי פוסק במהלך חוג בית שקיים יואב סגלוביץ (רע״מ) בעיר. סגלוביץ שהיה פרוייקטור המגזר הערבי בממשלת בנט, המשיך לדבר תוך כדי הירי pic.twitter.com/ogaW51PiK0 — almog boker (@bokeralmog) October 4, 2026

Segalovich, a former top police officer who has campaigned on restoring security to the Arab public amid soaring violent crime, said afterward: “The inconceivable thing is that here in the city, this has almost become routine. Just yesterday, bursts of gunfire were heard continuously for eight hours. Something like this must not become routine. This is a serious failure by the government, which has abandoned citizens’ personal security.”