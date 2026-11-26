Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Iran denies responsibility for deadly attack on Kuwait air defense system
Iran’s military denies that it was responsible for a drone attack on an air defense system in Kuwait that killed two Italian nationals, state media reports.
Armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi refutes the claims of an Iranian attack on Kuwait, state TV reports, adding that he says “no military or offensive operations have been conducted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region.”
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