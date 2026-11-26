Lawmakers from the Likud and Otzma Yehudit parties have reportedly asked IDF veterans dealing with PTSD to disrupt Knesset committee proceedings.

According to a Haaretz report, the two right-wing parties have requested the veterans show up and start shouting against the idea of the Eisenkot-led bloc forming a government with “terror supporters” Ra’am and the Joint List.

Haaretz says it received copies of messages that were sent from multiple MKs asking them to show up to the Knesset and “really give it to the terror supporters,” offering to help them secure entry permits to the parliament.