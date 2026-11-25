Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly told close aides that “only a miracle” will prevent his rival, Gadi Eisenkot, from forming a government, as Eisenkot’s allies are said to be fighting over how to divide up cabinet posts.

The caretaker premier’s bleak outlook, reported by the Kan public broadcaster on Wednesday, came as Eisenkot has signaled that he is determined to swear in a government, even though his path to assembling a majority remains muddled.

Eisenkot’s bloc holds 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, and the 19 seats held by Arab-led parties also oppose Netanyahu. The remaining 53 seats are held by Netanyahu’s outgoing coalition. Eisenkot met on Wednesday with President Isaac Herzog, reportedly to update him on coalition talks, but did not inform the president that he has been able to assemble a government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Avigdor Liberman expressed confidence that Eisenkot will be able to put a government to a vote next week, days before his mandate to do so runs out. Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party has signed a coalition deal with Eisenkot’s Yashar, and he has been pushing for the formation of a government that includes the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, which has distanced itself from Netanyahu after years of partnering with him.

Talks between Yashar and UTJ are reportedly on the verge of going public, which would be a sign of their seriousness. Kan reported that the negotiations could get official approval from UTJ’s rabbinic leaders as soon as Thursday.

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Against that backdrop, according to Kan, Netanyahu told aides that he isn’t optimistic that Eisenkot will fail. He met with UTJ chair Yaakov Asher Wednesday in a bid to block the Haredi party’s move toward Eisenkot, and Kan reported that he met another lawmaker from the party as well at the Knesset.

“I’m not giving up for one moment, but in the present situation, only a miracle will help us,” several of the premier’s allies quoted him as saying, according to Kan.

The network said that Netanyahu’s Likud party called the report “fake news.” Yashar and Likud have also been holding talks on a unity government, but little progress has been reported so far on that front.

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While the shape of an Eisenkot government remains unclear, the four parties in his bloc — Yashar, Yisrael Beytenu, Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad and Yair Golan’s Democrats — have reportedly been bickering over which party will control which ministries.

Hebrew media outlets reported on Wednesday that if a government forms, Liberman, by virtue of being the first to sign on with Eisenkot, will get the coveted Defense Ministry, which he last held in 2018 under Netanyahu. The party, which has a base of Russian-speaking voters, will also get the Immigrant Absorption Ministry.

The other two most senior ministries, foreign and finance, will reportedly go to B’Yachad, with Bennett slated to manage Israel’s coffers, and his No. 2 Yair Lapid serving as the country’s top diplomat, a post he previously held.

Reports conflicted over who will lead the Justice Ministry. Some outlets said Liberman’s hawkish party got it as part of its coalition agreement, while others said Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar wants to keep control of the ministry, but that the Democrats have their eye on it as well.

The left-wing Democrats announced this week that they were cutting off talks with Yashar, and part of the reason is reportedly due to disputes over ministries. Golan, as party chair, is seeking one of the three most senior ministries, or demanding that his party get both the justice and education portfolios.

But Yashar is also seeking the education portfolio. Golan, a former deputy IDF chief of staff, appears slated to become internal security minister, a post in charge of the police, which is currently held by the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir.

A report in Israel Hayom indicated that each of Yashar’s partners in the four-party bloc is expected to get three to four ministries. Horse-trading over ministries is a routine part of coalition talks, and the landscape could change if UTJ or the Arab-led Ra’am were to join the government.