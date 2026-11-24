An Israeli man was found dead last week in a vacation rental in the French Riviera town of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, according to Tuesday reports in Hebrew media, in what is being investigated as a possible gang-related kidnapping and murder.

The man was identified by Walla as Gabi-Timur Shalalashvili, a 45-year-old Georgian-Israeli businessman, though initial French reports only mentioned his Georgian nationality and said he was a wealthy businessman believed to be in his 60s.

The man was found last Tuesday night, November 17, at a luxury villa overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, French media said.

The international arm of ZAKA, an Orthodox Jewish rapid response group, said the man was found with signs of violence on his body, but there has been no official declaration from French authorities.

However, according to the French daily Nice-Matin, judicial notice placed on the villa’s door confirmed that an investigation has been launched into “murder, kidnapping and unlawful detention by an organized gang resulting in death.”

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According to sources quoted by the outlet, police searched the villa after the victim’s wife contacted authorities, saying she received an “alarming phone call,” which warned her that her husband was going to be kidnapped.

Le corps d'un homme a été retrouvé dans une villa louée à Roquebrune-Cap-Martin près de Menton, dans les Alpes-Maritimes. Une enquête a été ouverte pour "meurtre, enlèvement, séquestration en bande organisée suivie de mort".https://t.co/QTABjLZQZt pic.twitter.com/ADPSTz4sZn — France 3 Côte d'Azur (@F3cotedazur) November 19, 2026

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That night, the man was found lifeless in the villa’s garage, with no apparent signs of foul play, Nice-Matin said, adding that police saw no signs of forced entry, struggle or strangulation.

According to the report, a Russian citizen, who was a friend of the deceased, was detained for questioning later last week, after police found him in Nice with a car suspected of being taken from the villa’s garage.

Several other potential witnesses, including staff at the villa, have also been questioned, the report said.

The case has been transferred to the Alpes-Maritimes interdepartmental judicial police service, the reported added, which it said reflects the “potential seriousness and complexity” of the incident, despite the fact that no formal suspicion of murder has been announced.

The outlet said that the Nice regional public prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the case.

ZAKA announced that the group’s international division has begun “respectfully handling the body” and is “supporting the family to bring him back to Israel for burial as quickly as possible.”