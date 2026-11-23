Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

News editor Ben Sales joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

With Democrats holding a commanding majority in Congress, Sales examines whether the shift will bring changes in US policy and attitudes toward Israel. He considers, among other factors, the impact of diplomacy with Iran, the race for Senate leadership between New York Senator Chuck Schumer and Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, and the identity of Israel’s next prime minister.

Following unprecedented Arab voter turnout in Israel’s election, Sales also discusses the rise in anti-Arab rhetoric on mainstream Israeli news channels, as tensions mount over the possibility of a governing coalition that includes or relies on Arab politicians.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

After midterm ‘tsunami,’ how to divine where the US-Israel relationship may be headed

After Arabs’ historic election returns, a pox of racist rhetoric infects Israel’s airwaves

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: