Key updates
IDF says sirens that sounded in 2 Lebanon border communities were false alarms
The military says the sirens that sounded in two Lebanon border communities this morning were false alarms.
The alerts in Even Menahem and Shtula were activated due to a “false identification,” the IDF says.
Sirens sound in 2 northern border communities; IDF checking details
Sirens warning of rocket fire sound in the Lebanon border communities of Even Menahem and Shtula.
The IDF says it is looking into the cause.
NYT: Alice Huang was in touch with Chinese spy agency during affair with Nvidia CEO
Alice Huang, the Chinese woman at the heart of Nvidia’s NVDA.O recent scandal, kept in contact with an official from China’s top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with former CEO Jensen Huang, the New York Times reports.
Alice Huang was in touch with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the report says, citing people with knowledge of intelligence reports that describe the encounters.
A spokesperson for Jensen Huang declines to comment. Spokespeople for Nvidia and the Chinese embassy in Washington do not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters has not been able to reach Alice Huang for comment.
Alice Huang previously led Singapore-based Megaspeed International, an important Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions in Nvidia chip sales.
US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns it smuggled Nvidia’s advanced AI chips to China.
The Times report comes as US officials have cast doubt on initial suggestions that Alice Huang was a spy, as the newspaper reported last month.
That October 29 article touched off a scandal that led to Jensen Huang’s resignation two weeks later and a steep drop in Nvidia’s stock price.
Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they have not concluded that Alice Huang spied for China.
Eisenkot said planning to declare coalition at surprise timing, call Knesset vote quickly to limit counter-maneuvers
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot intends to declare at some point during the coming few weeks that he has managed to put together a coalition, and to bring the new government to a vote as quickly as possible in order to minimize pressure that could thwart the swearing-in, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Despite the lack of meaningful progress so far on partnering with either the ultra-Orthodox parties, the Arab-led parties or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, Eisenkot has vowed to attempt to swear in a new government in any case, hoping that even if some of his partners won’t support it, they won’t vote against it, resulting in a minority government that would install him as premier instead of Netanyahu, even if that government later falls and the country goes to repeat elections.
Eisenkot has found himself in a bind, as each potential option he has for a coalition has been publicly ruled out by some members of his bloc.
Kan, without citing sources, reports that Eisenkot plans to declare that he has formed a coalition at a surprise timing and call a vote in the Knesset plenum within a day or two, increasing the pressure on his allies and limiting the time for political maneuvers and defections.
Houthi media says four dead in Saudi attack
Houthi media says a Saudi attack has killed four people and wounded 18 in Yemen’s key port city of Hodeida.
The Iran-backed fighters, who control large swaths of Yemen, including Hodeida, are battling a Saudi-led coalition that backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The strike targeted a building belonging to Yemen’s Public Telecommunications Corporation, the Houthis’ Almasirah television channel writes on X.
Riyadh does not immediately comment on the report.
UN condemns drone attacks off Libya coast, urges investigation
The United Nations expresses “serious concern” over drone attacks on two ships off Benghazi in Libya.
The UN mission in Libya “expresses serious concern over the attacks carried out at Benghazi Seaport and off the city’s coast on Sunday,” it writes on X, calling for “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation.”
Palestinian filmed writhing in pain after allegedly being left zip-tied by IDF troops who beat him during home raid
A bloodied Palestinian man is filmed writhing in pain on the floor of his home with his hands zip-tied behind his back after the IDF allegedly raided his home in the northern West Bank village of Yabed on Sunday night.
The man is identified as Nour Harzallah, who Palestinian media claims was beaten by soldiers during the house raid.
The IDF has not responded to requests for comment on why soldiers allegedly deemed it necessary to zip-tie Harzallah in the first place or why troops left him tied up if there were no grounds to arrest him during the raid.
https://x.com/ShehabAgency/status/2124594662426247598
Trump claims Iran has stepped up attacks as a result of Democrats’ midterm victory
US President Donald Trump says Iran has been emboldened by the Democratic Party’s sweeping victories in the midterm elections earlier this month.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump claims he predicted Tehran would “grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred.”
“Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year,” he continues. “Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage.”
Trump claimed in September that the Iran war would end quickly after the midterms.
He says “Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!”
“Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the oil price up as long as possible and, since the election, the oil price has dropped by a record level,” he says.
“Too bad the voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole election was very strange,” he says, casting doubt on the election results without providing evidence to justify the qualm.
“In the end, America will win!” Trump concludes.
In 1935, Rabbi Max Shorenstein left Denmark to pursue his lifelong dream: building a zoo in Tel Aviv and teaching children to love animals. The Tel Aviv Zoo became one of the city’s greatest attractions, but envy, greed, and corruption drove Shorenstein from the paradise he created.
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