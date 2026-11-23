Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot intends to declare at some point during the coming few weeks that he has managed to put together a coalition, and to bring the new government to a vote as quickly as possible in order to minimize pressure that could thwart the swearing-in, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Despite the lack of meaningful progress so far on partnering with either the ultra-Orthodox parties, the Arab-led parties or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, Eisenkot has vowed to attempt to swear in a new government in any case, hoping that even if some of his partners won’t support it, they won’t vote against it, resulting in a minority government that would install him as premier instead of Netanyahu, even if that government later falls and the country goes to repeat elections.

Eisenkot has found himself in a bind, as each potential option he has for a coalition has been publicly ruled out by some members of his bloc.

Kan, without citing sources, reports that Eisenkot plans to declare that he has formed a coalition at a surprise timing and call a vote in the Knesset plenum within a day or two, increasing the pressure on his allies and limiting the time for political maneuvers and defections.