JTA — American actor Mark Ruffalo, a vocal progressive and Israel critic, sharpened his attacks on US Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, pointing to the minority leader’s remarks in 2018 blaming the lack of peace on Palestinians’ refusal to accept a Jewish state.

Posting Sunday on X, Ruffalo quoted from a speech Schumer delivered at that year’s AIPAC conference, in which the Jewish senator said: “Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.”

“Schumer is entitled to his religious beliefs,” Ruffalo said, “but those beliefs cannot determine the rights of another people. And they certainly cannot substitute for international law.”

Sunday’s post came a day after the actor announced his opposition to the Jewish lawmaker as the Senate Democratic leader, citing concerns over “entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties.”

Instead, the “Spotlight” star — who in 2025 anchored an entertainment industry petition to boycott Israeli film institutions — threw his support behind Senator Chris Van Hollen, a progressive Maryland legislator who is running against Schumer for Senate majority leader.

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“We need justice for peace. And we need leaders willing to enforce the law consistently,” Ruffalo wrote. “Chris Van Hollen has demonstrated that willingness. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have not.”

These are Senator Schumer’s words, not mine. “Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.” Advertisement — Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking at AIPAC in 2018 That is not the reason there is no peace.… https://t.co/9rEVHgeP9g — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 22, 2026

Van Hollen is an outspoken critic of Israel who has led efforts to investigate the Jewish state’s human rights practices and pressure its right-wing government. He has drawn blowback from some Jewish leaders in recent years over his criticism of Israel and of AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobbying group.

US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was nominated by House Democrats for speaker over objections by some progressives, who object to his history of support for Israel and ties to AIPAC, as well as his decision to oppose an amendment to end US military aid to Israel.

Neither Schumer, Van Hollen nor Jeffries replied to requests for comment.

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In a Saturday post on X, Ruffalo framed his endorsement of Van Hollen – and concerns about religious beliefs and loyalty – as being more than just about Israel.

“Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times,” Ruffalo posted. “We need Justice, we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties.”

Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times. We need Justice , we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties. Does not follow entrenched fossil fuel and corporate… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 21, 2026

Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in US history and has led the Senate’s Democratic caucus since 2017, including as majority leader from 2021 until 2025. Since the midterm elections, Schumer, a pro-Israel stalwart, has faced a chorus of progressive voices who are seeking a change in the leadership of the Democratic caucus.

Three veteran senators — Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic senators Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Jeff Merkley of Oregon — have endorsed Van Hollen of Maryland for majority leader. Van Hollen also has the support of two newly elected senators who will take office in January, Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota.

Schumer, who has longstanding ties to AIPAC and the pro-Israel community, has described himself as a “Shomer Yisrael” (“guardian of Israel”), noting that his surname derives from the Hebrew word shomer. Still, he has grown increasingly critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent years, going so far as to give a speech from the Senate floor in 2024 calling for new elections and leadership in Israel.

Ruffalo’s posts elicited accusations of antisemitism on X from pro-Israel accounts. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote: “Entrenched religious beliefs? Entrenched loyalties? Please elaborate, @MarkRuffalo. Which religion? Loyal to whom?”

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Josh Malina, star of “The West Wing,” wrote: “I prefer Van Hollen on Israel, but this from Ruffalo is antisemitism.”

The concept of Jews having so-called “dual loyalty” has long been deployed as an antisemitic trope, charging that Jews have divided allegiances.

Ruffalo has been a divisive figure in the Jewish community, and his criticisms of Jewish political and business leaders have elicited both accusations of antisemitism and fierce defense.

In an August Instagram Story, he linked Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, the chief driver of the then-proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger, to tech giant Oracle, which Ruffalo accused of powering “an apartheid system of oppression” in Gaza.

He called Ellison’s father, the Oracle founder Larry Ellison, a “classic oligarch” who is “crushing workers and consolidating the wealth of the world for their own power and concentrated dominance.”

This led to accusations of antisemitism. The Los Angeles Jewish federation said at the time that Ruffalo had “combined Jewish wealth, media control, secret technology and sinister global power” to draw on “recognizable antisemitic tropes with a long and dangerous history.” But 170 prominent Jewish personalities also rose to Ruffalo’s defense.

Ruffalo has repeatedly rejected accusations of antisemitism. “My views come from my own political convictions,” he wrote in August on X, “and should never be interpreted as hostility toward Jewish people, for whom I have deep love and respect.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.