American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli singer and actress Daniella Pick, have welcomed their third child.
A representative for Tarantino, 63, told People that he and his wife “are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy,” the outlet reported on Sunday.
Tarantino splits his time between Tel Aviv and Hollywood and has described his time in Israel as peaceful and fulfilling, offering him a balance between his public career and private family life.
Tarantino met Pick in 2009 when the filmmaker was in Israel to promote “Inglourious Basterds,” and the two had an on-off relationship before finally tying the knot in Los Angeles. They married in a Jewish wedding ceremony in 2018 and have a son, Leo, 6, and a daughter, Adriana, aged 4.
Last year, Tarantino bought a $13.8 million property in Tel Aviv where he and Pick planned to build a new home, according to a report at the time in the Israeli financial daily Globes.
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Tarantino is a respected figure in Israel’s cinema scene and supported Israeli soldiers with solidarity visits to IDF bases in the weeks after October 7, 2023.
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