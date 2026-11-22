Speaking at a large drill in southern Israel, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the military will continue its efforts to weaken Hamas, while stressing that the army requires more troops to ease the burden on those who already serve.

“The IDF operates across all combat arenas in accordance with a determined and structured security doctrine, with the aim of defending communities and the border, including against Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” he says, according to remarks provided by the army.

Zamir says that the IDF continues “an ongoing effort to thwart threats and weaken the organization and its capabilities. Senior members of the organization and October 7 terrorists are being pursued and eliminated.”

He adds that the IDF is “monitoring developments and threats across all arenas and preparing accordingly.”

After the IDF approved a new “combat graph” for 2027 last week, which aims to reduce the number of days reservists are expected to be called up for, Zamir says that “any significant change or broad escalation in the security situation that requires the deployment of additional forces will necessitate a reassessment of the schedule.”

“The IDF needs to increase its troop numbers to meet the operational challenges, which have expanded significantly. This is the fourth year of combat, and the burden will continue even after the measures we are taking to ease it,” he says, adding that “the security of the State of Israel and the protection of its civilians are our guiding principles.”