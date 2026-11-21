Four Gazans were reportedly killed by the Israeli military on Saturday, including three in an airstrike the Israel Defense Forces said targeted members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group inside a vehicle that was transporting food and supplies to other group operatives, rejecting descriptions of them by Palestinians and international media as innocent aid workers.

Footage from the scene in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City showed the remains of a van that had been blown open, with food scattered across the inside.

A witness cited by Reuters said the car appeared to be carrying packaged foodstuffs, and that papers inside carried the logo of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity. However, WCK said that the vehicle was not affiliated with it.

Accordingly, the IDF said in a video accompanying its statement that the vehicle targeted in the strike bore no visual markings identifying it as belonging to a humanitarian aid organization.

In the statement — which came after Palestinian media and officials reported three people had been killed — the military said it had carried out a strike on three PIJ operatives who were falsely presented as aid workers.

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The IDF said the three operatives were “traveling in a vehicle used to transport food and logistical supplies to terror operatives.”

חיל-האוויר תקף בצפון רצועת עזה מוקדם יותר היום, שלושה מחבלים מהזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור גא"פ, בעת שנעו ברכב ששימש להעברת מזון ולוגיסטיקה למחבלי ארגוני הטרור. לאחר התקיפה, הוצגו המחבלים על ידי גורמים עזתים כעובדי סיוע של ארגון בינלאומי. מדובר בטענה שקרית ובהוכחה נוספת לשימוש… pic.twitter.com/MZ2jSSALdC Advertisement — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 21, 2026

“Following the strike, the terrorists were presented by Gazan sources as aid workers for an international organization. This is a false claim and further proof of the cynical use of such organizations by terror groups, and of how terrorists are presented as aid workers following IDF strikes,” the military said.

Throughout the war and recently, the PIJ operatives had been advancing attacks and acted to restore the terror group’s capabilities, “systematically violating the ceasefire agreement,” the IDF added.

An initial investigation by the military found that one of the targeted operatives previously worked for an international aid group and was fired after the IDF provided the organization with information he was a member of a terror group.

The other two operatives were not known to the IDF to have worked for any aid groups.

Army Radio reported, without citing sources, that one of the PIJ members was an engineering commander.

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The IDF said it would provide further details on the strike later.

Separately, Gaza’s civil defense, a rescue force that operates under Hamas authority, said one person was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Jabalia area in northern the Gaza Strip.

The Strip’s Shifa Hospital said it had received the body of a man killed in the incident.

The IDF did not immediately comment.

The incidents came after the army announced on Friday that a Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught and two other terror operatives had been killed in recent Israeli strikes in Gaza.

Also on Friday, Palestinian media reported that four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Bureij area in the central Strip. The IDF said it carried out an airstrike on a group of Hamas operatives as they gathered to advance attacks.

While a 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting in the territory, it allowed Israel to continue strikes aimed at thwarting attacks planned by Hamas and other Gazan terrorists.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by US President Donald Trump to put a conclusive end to the Gaza conflict, a blueprint which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament. However, the terror group has refused to completely give up its weapons or disarm at all until the IDF withdraws.

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More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, according to Hamas-affiliated Gazan health officials –whose figures don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants — while seven Israeli soldiers have been killed, including one by friendly fire and two in an “operational accident,” along with one civilian Defense Ministry contractor.

Large IDF drill in south set to simulate infiltration

Meanwhile, the IDF said Saturday that it would conduct a large military drill in southern Israel over the coming days, simulating several scenarios, including infiltration of Israeli territory.

The exercise, dubbed “Shield and Storm,” led by the Southern Command, was set to begin on Sunday, the army said, warning of increased movement of security forces and naval vessels in the area.

It said the drill was part of “an ongoing process to strengthen readiness and preparedness, and will also examine lessons learned from fighting and security incidents in recent years.”

“During the exercise, forces will drill a variety of scenarios, including a surprise attack and infiltration into Israeli territory by air, sea and land,” the IDF said.

The military said the drill would examine “the defense of communities, multi-branch efforts and the implementation of lessons learned from the war.”

The drill was also set to examine cooperation between ground troops, the Air Force and the Navy, as well as cooperation between the IDF and Israel Police, Magen David Adom, and Fire and Rescue Services, the military added.