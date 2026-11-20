Protesters clash with police in Beit Shemesh after attempted arrest of Haredi draft dodger
Violent protests erupted in Beit Shemesh earlier tonight after police attempted to arrest an ultra-Orthodox draft dodger in the city, reportedly for reasons unrelated to his evasion of the military draft.
According to Channel 12, hundreds of protesters blocked the police from carrying out the arrest and pelted officers with stones.
In footage from the scene, one protester can be seen throwing a garbage can at a police car, shattering the window of the vehicle.
היינט אין בית שמש pic.twitter.com/Hj56JC00DE
— Hasidic (@hasidic_1) November 20, 2026
Police set off stun grenades in a bid to disperse the demonstration.
White House national cyber director leaving his post, official says
White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, a White House official says, marking the latest departure from the Trump administration following Republican losses in this month’s midterm elections.
Cairncross, who leads the Office of the National Cyber Director that coordinates cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government, did not want to serve another two years and was leaving now to give the White House time to secure Senate confirmation for his successor before Democrats take control of Congress in January, Axios reported earlier.
Cairncross’ departure was amicable, Axios reported.
President Donald Trump’s Republican Party lost its majority in the Senate and House of Representatives in this month’s US midterm elections.
The news of the departure comes after tech outages that have hit US air travel, banking and national security systems in recent days.
The Trump administration has faced criticism over its response to the outages. The top US intelligence official said on Wednesday the series of disruptions to critical systems over the past week was not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.
Top US officials have repeatedly said the outages are separate from each other and not related to any cyberattacks.
Cairncross was an executive at the Republican National Committee before assuming the cyber director role. His successor will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, which will be controlled by Democrats beginning in January.
Shin Bet chief, deputy said trying to prevent Arab Israelis from moving into Jewish towns
Shin Bet chief David Zini and his deputy have reportedly been using their roles to try and prevent Arab Israelis from moving into Jewish towns, viewing the idea as a “threat to the character of the state.”
A senior security source tells Haaretz that Zini’s “starting premise is that all Arabs are supporters of terrorism.”
Zini sought to detain all four Arab faction heads for questioning over alleged foreign election interference but was blocked from doing so by the attorney general, who told him there was no legal grounds for such arrests.
“What’s that Arab’s name — Mansour,” Haaretz quotes Zini as having said during a meeting with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, referencing Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas.
“Let me conduct the interrogations (of the Arab party heads), and I’ll give you what you’re asking for,” Zini is said to have told Baharav-Miara.
The attorney general had to subsequently explain to the Shin Bet chief that in democratic countries, evidence is needed before such interrogations are held, not afterward.
Zini’s deputy, whose name is barred from publication, holds similar views toward Arab Israelis as his boss, according to Haaretz.
“There is a concern that external funding driven by motives hostile to the state is being used to challenge the social fabric (of Israel),” the deputy Shin Bet chief is quoted as having said in a closed-door meeting in the lead-up to the election.
“Especially in an election year, we must monitor this issue,” the Shin Bet deputy added.
Joint List MK says cop called him a ‘terrorist’ after he tried to intervene against officer beating handcuffed Arab suspect on side of road
Joint List MK Hassan al-Nasasra says a police officer called him a “terrorist” when he tried to intervene to stop the cop from beating a handcuffed Arab suspect on the side of the road in southern Israel.
Such accusations have been regularly lobbed at Arab MKs, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blanketly accused them of being “terror supporters” who pose a national security threat. Arab community leaders say the rhetoric has exposed them to violence and discrimination from the rest of society at large.
The freshman MK Nasasra, a member of the Joint List’s Balad faction, says he spotted the arrest while driving near the Beit Kama intersection, accusing the officer of “humiliating” the detainee.
“Take him to the police station (if you have to arrest him). Why do you have to humiliate him?” Nasara tells the Haaretz news site.
Footage of the incident catches the plain-clothed officer demanding that Nasasra get back into his car, which the Joint List MK refuses to do.
It’s unclear why the officer was arresting the Arab suspect.
"אני לא רואה אותך מסנטימטר!", "כנס לאוטו שלך!":
עימות בין ח"כ חסן נססרה מהרשימה המשותפת לשוטר הבוקר סמוך לבית קמה. לדברי נססרה, הבחין בשוטרים מכים עצור אזוק ומשפילים אותו בצדי הדרך ולכן עצר את מכוניתו.
"דרשתי ממנו להפסיק את ההשפלה", אומר נססרה שטוען שהשוטר קרא לו טרוריסט. pic.twitter.com/RKXEHsNT1p
— Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) November 19, 2026
In 1935, Rabbi Max Shorenstein left Denmark to pursue his lifelong dream: building a zoo in Tel Aviv and teaching children to love animals. The Tel Aviv Zoo became one of the city’s greatest attractions, but envy, greed, and corruption drove Shorenstein from the paradise he created.
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