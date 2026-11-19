Yashar party head MK Gadi Eisenkot reportedly plans to put a new government to a Knesset vote up to a week before his mandate to form one expires on December 6, even if it means presenting a minority government that relies on Arab parties’ support or abstention.

While it’s unclear if such a move would succeed, it could stave off Eisenkot needing to return the mandate to President Isaac Herzog once it runs out. Herzog can extend the deadline by two weeks before handing the mandate over to someone else or calling new elections, but Eisenkot’s party is not taking the extension for granted, Haaretz reported Thursday.

Eisenkot received the mandate last week on the endorsement of his Zionist allies as well as Ra’am and the Joint List, the two Arab parties.

The Eisenkot-led Zionist bloc received a cumulative 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats in the October 27 election, while the Arab parties received a cumulative 19 and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition received a cumulative 53, losing its parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot’s Yashar is holding talks with the historically pro-Netanyahu Haredi parties, despite his bloc’s pledge to end the Haredi exemption from military service, and with Netanyahu’s own Likud party, despite promising to unseat the long-serving premier.

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But if those talks fail, according to reports by Haaretz and the Ynet news site, Eisenkot will submit a minority government to the Knesset’s approval, where it would require a simple majority to take power rather than an absolute majority of 61.

Eisenkot, whose own party controls 21 seats, expects the motion to draw the support of the Democrats party, his left-leaning Zionist ally, and of Ra’am, a traditionalist Arab party that Eisenkot thinks would get on board even without a coalition agreement, Haaretz reported. The Democrats and Ra’am each control eight Knesset seats.

Eisenkot also reportedly expects the Joint List, a more strictly anti-Zionist Arab party that controls 11 seats, to abstain from a vote on a minority government that would unseat Netanyahu.

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But other than the Democrats, Eisenkot’s Zionist allies have expressed opposition to an Arab-backed minority government, with MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the hawkish secularist Yisrael Beytenu party, saying explicitly that he would vote against such a government.

Liberman, whose party controls seven seats, has instead called for a government with the two Haredi parties, which control 13 seats between them — just enough to give Eisenkot’s bloc a Knesset majority of 61.

B’Yachad party head MK Naftali Bennett, by contrast, has not publicly said he would vote against an Arab-backed minority government, and reportedly prefers a unity government with Netanyahu. The right-wing former prime minister’s B’Yachad party controls 12 seats.

Despite Bennett’s reported preference for a unity government, B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid said Thursday that letting Netanyahu stay in office would be “madness.”

“It would be an act of madness and of hazard to the people of Israel if we don’t kick Netanyahu out of office as soon as possible, and form a government that gives the people of Israel security and ends the worst diplomatic crisis in our history,” Lapid wrote on X.

The comment came a day after Bennett met for over two hours with Netanyahu — reportedly without first informing his allies in the Eisenkot-led bloc — provoking suspicions that Bennett would defect to Netanyahu’s bloc. Sources close to Bennett were cited in Hebrew media Wednesday rejecting those accusations.

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Likud announces second round of talks with Yashar

Netanyahu’s Likud condemned the “shocking reporting” that Eisenkot could put a minority government to a Knesset vote with outside support from Arab parties.

In the same statement, Likud said it would nevertheless hold a second round of coalition talks with Yashar on Sunday, but accused “Eisenkot and the left-wing bloc” of “ignoring all our requests to make progress toward unity.”

Likud has repeatedly urged Eisenkot’s bloc to join a Netanyahu-led government that would include all members of Netanyahu’s hardline coalition, but Eisenkot’s bloc has ruled out serving under Netanyahu.

Yashar and Likud negotiators had met on Sunday, but no progress toward an agreement was reported.

Yashar MK Chili Tropper, who represented the party at talks with the Likud, rejected the party’s claim on Thursday that Eisenkot and his allies were obstructing unity efforts.

“For almost a week, since the first negotiating meeting, we have approached Likud with requests to schedule follow-up meetings,” Tropper said in comments carried by Hebrew media following the Likud statement.

“Time and again, I asked on behalf of Gadi Eisenkot that we enter into a marathon of negotiations with clean hands and a willing spirit, in order to establish a broad government,” Tropper said. “Likud repeatedly refused to schedule meetings, each time with a different excuse. This is not how those who genuinely desire unity behave.”

Tropper said Yashar was ready to hold negotiations as soon as Thursday evening rather than wait till Sunday.

“Under Gadi Eisenkot’s direction, we’ll keep leaving no stone unturned and make every effort to establish a good government for Israel as soon as possible,” Trooper said.