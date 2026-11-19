Ultra-Orthodox youth are filmed trying to break into a bus driven by an Arab driver in Jerusalem.

The youth are seen trying to kick through the doors of the bus, while shouting racist slurs at the driver during a protest against the arrest of a Haredi draft dodger. The bus driver kicks his foot out at them in response.

Attacks on Arab drivers by Jewish extremists have become relatively commonplace in recent years, with little response from Israeli authorities.

צעקו קריאות גזעניות על הנהג וכיוונו אקדח צעצוע לעבר הנוסעים: קבוצה של מפגינים חרדים חסמו אוטובוס בשמואל הנביא בירושלים והשחיתו אותו כחלק ממחאה על מעצר עריק pic.twitter.com/k2rtgDMiRz — איתי אהל גלילי | Itai Ohel Gallili (@ItaiOhelGallili) November 19, 2026