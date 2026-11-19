A right-wing weekly puts the new speaker of the Knesset, Matan Kahana, on its cover behind an Arabic title, sparking criticism from Kahana’s party.

Kahana, a member of Gadi Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar party, was elected by the Knesset as speaker on Tuesday, replacing Amir Ohana, an ally of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ohana was elected by the Knesset’s anti-Netanyahu majority, which includes the chamber’s Arab lawmakers.

The weekly, Olam Katan (Hebrew for “a small world”), puts a stylized picture of Kahana on its cover, against a backdrop of green, which is associated with Hamas. The text on the cover is transliterated Arabic reading ‘Ra’is al-Knesset,” or head of the Knesset.

His suit and tie are decorated with arabesques, and the names of the two Arab party chairs, Yousef Jabareen and Mansour Abbas, are written above his shirt collar.

אחדות, אה? אחד בפה ואחד בלב.

נתניהו מדבר על אחדות, והשופר שלו, ״עולם קטן״, קורא למתן כהנא, יוצא סיירת מטכ״ל ומפקד טייסת לשעבר, ״ראיס אל-כנסת״. אחדות זה לקחת אחריות על השיח, להרגיע את הרוחות ולפעול כדי לקרב בינינו. מתן יהיה יו״ר כנסת מצוין. לכל חלקי המשכן. pic.twitter.com/Wfhgox7qb3 — Tair Ifergan- תאיר איפרגן (@RevivoTair) November 19, 2026

The illustration appears meant to imply that Kahana is a tool of the Knesset’s Arab lawmakers, who have come under constant and harsh criticism from pro-Netanyahu outlets, including Channel 14, whose owner also owns Olam Katan.

Yashar slams the cover, saying, “Netanyahu’s mouthpieces continue their violent and dangerous delegitimization campaign against public officials and whole sections of Israeli society.”

Yashar MK Tair Ifergan notes that Kahana served in the IDF’s elite Sayeret Matkal unit and says the Olam Katan cover belies Netanyahu’s calls for a unity government.

“Unity means taking responsibility over discourse, calming passions and working to bring us together,” she posts on X. “Matan will be an excellent Knesset speaker — for all parts of the chamber.”