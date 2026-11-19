Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 19, 2026
US says it is assessing implications of UN court decision on Myanmar genocide
The United States is studying the United Nations court’s finding that Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide against Muslim Rohingya to fully assess the implications, a US State Department spokesperson says.
“The proper interpretation of the Genocide Convention is of paramount importance, as is preventing politicization of the ICJ,” the spokesperson says.
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