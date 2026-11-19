United Nations chief Antonio Guterres hailed the “crucial” role of the International Criminal Court as it faces criticism from Washington, Moscow and Beijing, a UN spokesman says.

“The Secretary-General believes that the International Criminal Court is one of the crucial bodies for international justice in the world,” Farhan Haq says.

“We want its work to be supported by member states. The pillar of the rule of law is one of the founding pillars of the stability of the world, and it must be reinforced and not weakened.”

The US has targeted the ICC, in part because of warrants it has put out for the arrest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Israel, which is not a party to the court, rejects the charges.