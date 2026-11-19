New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani defends his statement marking this year’s anniversary of the October 7, 2023, terrorist invasion of Israel.

Mamdani’s statement mourned the victims of the attack, but the bulk of the statement criticized Israel, provoking widespread outrage in the Jewish community.

Mamdani attended a coexistence vigil led by left-wing Israelis later in the day, drawing harsh protests from anti-Zionists, then visited an anti-Zionist Palestinian restaurant.

Mamdani is asked about his October 7 statement at The New York Times DealBook Summit.

“My politics is one that believes that there has to be room to mourn everyone,” he says. “I will oppose with every bone in my body the violations of international law, no matter who commits them and who conducts that.”

“When the Israeli government is conducting a genocide of Palestinians, oftentimes the defense that will be given, no matter what day that it’s asked about, will be the relationship to October 7,” Mamdani says.

“This is a day that is not only a horrific war crime. It is also a day that has been used as a justification for all that followed it, and it is in that day that it is important, like in any day, to mourn the totality of its impact,” he says.

Mamdani often accuses Israel of genocide, but international courts are still litigating the Gaza war but have made no rulings.

He has condemned Hamas but has refused to characterize the October 7 attack as genocidal.

“I have a politics of universality. Whenever I’m asked about why do you support Palestinian freedom or Palestinian rights, I speak about the importance of extending these same values to everyone. And that is who I am. That’s who I’ll always be,” Mamdani says.