Key updates
Loud boom heard in Riyadh amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Houthis
A loud boom was just heard in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh, a Reuters witness says, after Civil Defense issued an alert warning of potential danger in the city before later saying the danger had passed.
Hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have escalated in recent weeks, with the group stepping up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities, airports, ports and oil facilities.
Riyadh has been repeatedly targeted, including attacks on the King Khalid International Airport and an Aramco administrative building in the capital.
Trump claims ‘indication’ that Iran pursuing biological weapons
US President Donald Trump claims there has been an “indication” that Iran is pursuing biological weapons.
“There is indication that Iran is looking at gas and they’re looking at the bio… the biological weapons,” Trump says in an interview on Fox News.
Asked whether Americans need to be concerned, Trump says they don’t.
“If it does happen, we wipe them out,” he adds.
Trump indicates that a US strike may not be imminent.
“We are going to have a new year coming up, and we will see what happens after January 1,” he says.
President Trump on CNN's Iranian dirty bomb plot report earlier this week:
"There is indication that Iran is looking at gas and they're looking at the bio, the biological weapons, not nice, and other things, and we'll see. If it does happen, we wipe them out." pic.twitter.com/VuQmCcxhfs
— WBC24 (@WBC24News) November 19, 2026
Mamdani defends his anti-Israel Oct. 7 statement as a ‘politics of universality’
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani defends his statement marking this year’s anniversary of the October 7, 2023, terrorist invasion of Israel.
Mamdani’s statement mourned the victims of the attack, but the bulk of the statement criticized Israel, provoking widespread outrage in the Jewish community.
Mamdani attended a coexistence vigil led by left-wing Israelis later in the day, drawing harsh protests from anti-Zionists, then visited an anti-Zionist Palestinian restaurant.
Mamdani is asked about his October 7 statement at The New York Times DealBook Summit.
“My politics is one that believes that there has to be room to mourn everyone,” he says. “I will oppose with every bone in my body the violations of international law, no matter who commits them and who conducts that.”
“When the Israeli government is conducting a genocide of Palestinians, oftentimes the defense that will be given, no matter what day that it’s asked about, will be the relationship to October 7,” Mamdani says.
“This is a day that is not only a horrific war crime. It is also a day that has been used as a justification for all that followed it, and it is in that day that it is important, like in any day, to mourn the totality of its impact,” he says.
Mamdani often accuses Israel of genocide, but international courts are still litigating the Gaza war but have made no rulings.
He has condemned Hamas but has refused to characterize the October 7 attack as genocidal.
“I have a politics of universality. Whenever I’m asked about why do you support Palestinian freedom or Palestinian rights, I speak about the importance of extending these same values to everyone. And that is who I am. That’s who I’ll always be,” Mamdani says.
Saudi defense minister discusses cooperation with US CENTCOM chief in Riyadh
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and the US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper discussed defense cooperation and ways to achieve security, stability and peace in the region during a meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi state news agency SPA reports.
Saudi Arabia, a long-standing US security partner, has faced escalating tensions with the Iran-aligned Houthis since July, when the wider conflict in the Middle East spilled over into Yemen, prompting Riyadh to seek defensive and offensive support from a range of allies.
Heavy rains flood roads, collapse roof of synagogue in South Florida
A slow-moving storm system is dumping heavy rains that have prompted an emergency declaration in South Florida, where the roof of a synagogue collapsed and cars are submerged along roads, authorities say.
The city of Hollywood declares a state of emergency and Mayor Josh Levy urges motorists to stay off roads and avoid unnecessary travel. Portions of the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Hollywood are closed due to high water and stalled vehicles.
The city says it received more than 300 calls for service overnight.
“It’s a historically significant rainfall event in the city,” Levy says.
Heavy rains caused the roof of Temple Sinai in Hollywood to collapse. No injuries are reported.
Heavy rain caused a roof to collapse at Temple Sinai of Hollywood, Florida. Up to a foot of rain fell in this area over the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/BTR2PqGmqs
— Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) November 18, 2026
Houthis claim cruise missile attacks on Riyadh international airport and finance center
Yemen’s Houthi armed forces targeted King Khalid International Airport and the Financial Center in Riyadh with a large number of cruise missiles, the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, says on Wednesday.
No immediate Saudi confirmation is available of the Houthi claims.
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