Houthis claim cruise missile attacks on Riyadh international airport and finance center
Yemen’s Houthi armed forces targeted King Khalid International Airport and the Financial Center in Riyadh with a large number of cruise missiles, the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, says on Wednesday.
No immediate Saudi confirmation is available of the Houthi claims.
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