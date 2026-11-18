Following confirmation that an unidentified individual from central Israel has been diagnosed with rabies, the Agriculture Ministry urges anyone who was in contact with a stray dog three months ago in or around the central moshav of Kfar Rut, east of Modi’in, to contact their local Health Ministry office forthwith to determine the need for preventive rabies treatment.

The ministry is operating in close coordination with the Health Ministry and veterinary authorities to investigate the circumstances of the case and the source of infection.

Initial information suggests that a stray female dog was picked up in August from the area of Kfar Rut. In early September, the dog was spayed, after which her condition deteriorated, and she died.

Dog owners in the area are urged to check that their canines’ rabies vaccinations are up to date, and to contact the municipal veterinarian if their pets came into contact with a stray.

The ministry urges anyone who chooses to adopt a stray dog to take it for a veterinarian examination before bringing the animal home.