NEW YORK — The chair of the New York City Council’s Jewish Caucus, Eric Dinowitz, on Tuesday criticized far-left activists and City Hall for neglecting anti-Zionism’s role in discrimination against Jews, saying the linkage between the two was “impossible to ignore.”

The comments highlighted the fault line between the respective approaches of City Council’s Jewish leadership and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani when it comes to combating antisemitism.

“That’s been the mantra of the far left — the only antisemitism that exists is from the far right, and that isn’t accurate,” Dinowitz said in an interview.

He pointed to the cancellation this week of a student event that was set to include a Jewish club at Hunter College, a public New York City university campus.

“This isn’t antisemitism coming from the right, and to exclude it is to ignore a very real source of anxiety and fear within the Jewish community,” Dinowitz said.

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Dinowitz, a Democrat from the Bronx, is the chair of the City Council’s Jewish Caucus and co-chair of the council’s Bipartisan Task Force to Combat Antisemitism. The council established the task force at the beginning of the year under the leadership of City Council Speaker Julie Menin of Manhattan, who is Jewish and has prioritized combating antisemitism.

Antisemitism is a priority for the city government because Jews are targeted in hate crimes far more than any other group, according to NYPD data. Other, non-criminal discrimination takes place in areas like campuses and workplaces.

Mamdani, who has identified as an anti-Zionist and is a harsh critic of Israel, has vowed to combat antisemitism and often condemns incidents such as swastika graffiti. He has also defended anti-Zionist rhetoric, such as comparing “Zionists” to Nazis and saying that “Zionism is racism.”

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His administration released a plan to combat antisemitism in September. While Dinowitz and other Jewish leaders welcomed parts of the outline, they criticized the plan for including no mention of Israel-related discrimination.

The plan, for example, mentioned Israel only in passing and solely referred to white supremacist incidents of violence against Jews in the US, while ignoring more recent anti-Zionist violence, such as deadly attacks last year in Colorado and Washington, DC.

“The report they released didn’t even mention Zionism,” Dinowitz said. “Anti-Zionism is often a smokescreen for anti-Jewish sentiment and anti-Jewish actions, and to ignore that and exclude that possibility is to ignore the realities that so many in the Jewish community are facing.”

The Council’s antisemitism task force, during its first hearing in April, questioned Phylisa Wisdom, who heads City Hall’s Office to Combat Antisemitism. Dinowitz’s co-chair on the task force is City Council Member Inna Vernikov, a Jewish Republican from Brooklyn.

Dinowitz said Tuesday that the Council’s antisemitism task force and City Hall’s Office to Combat Antisemitism have communicated, but operate independently.

“It’s collaboration, but it’s not running things by them,” he said.

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Dinowitz took issue with Mamdani’s “particular focus on Israel,” such as his public vows to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on war crimes charges from the International Criminal Court. Mamdani later acknowledged that the city’s police did not have the authority to arrest Netanyahu, which legal experts had long said.

Dinowitz said the outsize focus on the Jewish state “does give license for people to express themselves in a way that isn’t healthy.”

He credited elements of City Hall’s antisemitism plan, such as appointing a Title VI coordinator to monitor civil rights protections at schools, and backing school trips to the Museum of Jewish Heritage, a Holocaust museum.

Dinowitz also praised Mamdani for attending Jewish religious and cultural events and a coexistence vigil on the anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel. Anti-Zionist protesters raged at Mamdani during the vigil.

“It’s the job of elected officials, the mayor more than anyone — you’re gonna get heckled. That he stayed there, I think, was the right move,” Dinowitz said. “What’s not being discussed is that relationship between anti-Zionism and antisemitism. It’s impossible to ignore that.”

The task force’s upcoming work will focus on antisemitism in health care, and on building connections and interfaith work between Jews and other communities.

Despite political tensions in the city, Dinowitz highlighted some interfaith connections in his Bronx district.

“People in the Bronx just want to get along. They want to work together,” he said, pointing to joint food distribution projects and the support from Muslims and Christians for Jews after incidents like the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

“It means the world to us to know that we’re not alone,” he said.