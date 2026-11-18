Shas has submitted a bill to suspend the arrests of ultra-Orthodox draft-dodgers during the transitional period before a new government is formed, under the direction of party chairman Aryeh Deri.

The proposed temporary provision would apply from the date of the law’s implementation until the formation of a new government in the wake of the October 27 election. It would suspend arrest operations, while keeping in place the men’s legal obligation to serve.

The bill is unlikely to pass, as Shas is part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, which lacks a Knesset majority.

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, after receiving the mandate from President Isaac Herzog last week, with the possibility of a two-week extension.