Disagreement over the possibility of a unity government burst into the open during a meeting today of party leaders in the Eisenkot-led bloc, Channel 12 reports.

B’Yachad party leader Naftali Bennett, who met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day, is quoted as saying they must “exhaust the option of [a] unity [government], with Gadi Eisenkot first in the rotation [of the premiership].”

Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman and Democrats party head Yair Golan reportedly both responded that they would not sit with Netanyahu in a government, whether he does first or second.

“Netanyahu is playing for time,” Eisenkot said, according to Channel 12. “We don’t have that time. We have to establish an emergency government as quickly as possible.”

An unnamed source from the Eisenkot-led bloc tells the network that Bennett’s behavior is “baffling.”

“It’s doubtful he knows what he wants.”