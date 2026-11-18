Israel weighing military action against Iran in near future, says unsourced TV report
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Israel is considering military action against Iran in the coming days, Channel 12 news reports, without citing its source.
The bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot made reference to that possibility today in a joint statement that recognized “the genuine emergency Israel is facing — in security, social and international affairs — and the sensitivity of the coming days.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with top aides on security challenges this evening, according to the report.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here