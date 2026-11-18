The lead defendant in a US anti-Zionist criminal conspiracy case is charged with two new offenses while out on bond.

Zainab Hakim and alleged co-conspirators were charged earlier this year with a conspiracy to threaten University of Michigan leaders, law enforcement and businesses over perceived support for Israel. Eight defendants were charged in May and four more last month.

The network allegedly vandalized a Jewish center on the first anniversary of the October 7, 2023, terror invasion of Israel and sprayed Hamas symbols on other targets.

A federal grand jury charges Hakim with one count of tampering with evidence and committing an offense while on release.

Hakim allegedly attempted to destroy a laptop belonging to her co-defendant and boyfriend, David Mackeen-Shapiro, as investigators arrived to search their apartment. Mackeen-Shapiro was charged in the case late last month.

When investigators arrived at his and Hakim’s shared apartment, Hakim and other residents refused to answer the door, forcing investigators to breach the entry.

They found the water-soaked laptop underneath the couple’s bed, hidden among clothes, according to court filings.