The Israeli Air Force and Hellenic Air Force wrapped up a joint aerial refueling drill earlier this week over Greece, the IDF announces.

As part of the exercise on Monday, the military says the IAF’s 120th Squadron practiced aerial refueling of fighter jets “for long-range missions.”

“The exercise lasted several hours, during which fighter jets joined up with refueling aircraft and were refueled midair so they could continue their missions,” the IDF says.

The IAF and HAF conduct regular joint drills.

“The exercise was held as part of the Israeli Air Force’s annual training program and enables mutual learning, strengthens operational readiness, and deepens cooperation between the air forces,” the military adds.