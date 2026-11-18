The founder of Mellanox, which was acquired by Nvidia, is asked by Israeli television whether Jensen Huang should return as CEO of the American chip giant after resigning in the wake of reports that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

“I think Jensen was a good CEO. It’s definitely possible to consider it,” Eyal Waldman tells Channel 12 news.

Waldman says that he trusts the board acted in the best interests of the company, its employees, shareholders and the United States.

He is also asked whether he has spoken with Huang since he resigned last week.

“Jensen and I are in touch. As a friend, I am trying to be there for him, so yeah, we exchanged a few words,” Waldman says, but declines to elaborate on what they discussed.

He also dismisses the idea that artificial intelligence “is a bubble,” declaring that the technology “is the future.”