US Democrats warned members of President Donald Trump’s family and senior administration officials to preserve documents ahead of sweeping investigations planned when the party takes control of Congress in January.

Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, sent 12 letters on Wednesday targeting alleged corruption, conflicts of interest, immigration abuses and the administration’s handling of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The recipients include Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Todd Blanche and the president’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

Kushner played a key role in negotiating the US-backed ceasefire in Gaza last year and is also helping broker talks to end the Ukraine war. He was asked to preserve records relating to allegations that he used his position in the administration to enrich himself and his businesses through foreign investments.

The document preservation notices offer an early indication of how Democrats intend to use their newly won congressional majority to scrutinize Trump’s administration and business interests.

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“Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration’s self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse,” Garcia said in a statement.

“These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning.”

The California lawmaker, who is expected to chair the powerful committee when Democrats take office in January, accused Trump’s sons of potential conflicts of interest involving their cryptocurrency ventures.

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Former US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., received a letter concerning alleged influence-peddling.

Garcia also targeted former Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem, her former adviser Corey Lewandowski and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller over alleged misconduct in the administration’s immigration crackdown.

Meanwhile, Vance, Blanche and former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles were asked to retain documents relating to what Democrats allege was an effort to conceal information about Epstein and manage the political fallout from the scandal.

The disgraced financier died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He was a longtime friend of Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Other letters concerned the transfer of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security prison and private donations toward Trump’s White House ballroom project.

The notices do not compel recipients to produce documents, but signal potential investigations once Democrats assume control of the committee and its subpoena powers.

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The White House has repeatedly pushed back at the investigative ambitions outlined by Democrats, with officials saying they are willing to engage on oversight inquiries that they see as legitimate but not ones assessed as politically motivated.

The president is “willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans,” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said. “If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people.”

White House counsel Will Scharf warned Garcia earlier this month that congressional investigations intended to intimidate officials could cross into criminal misconduct.

The investigative powers of Congress are well established, inherent in its constitutional authority as a check on the other branches of government. Modern US history is filled with congressional investigations and their aftermath, from the Watergate investigation to the 9/11 attacks to Republicans’ more recent look into Democratic President Joe Biden’s family.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.