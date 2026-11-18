US President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Vice President JD Vance for saying the war with Iran was to blame for the Republican Party’s shellacking in the midterm elections, The New York Times reports, after initially voicing agreement with that assessment while maintaining the decision to fight the Islamic Republic was the right one.

Citing sources with knowledge of Trump’s remarks, the report says the US president has vented to aides and others that Vance should have said he made the right decision to launch the war against Iran together with Israel in late February.

The newspaper says that Trump has at the same time been complimentary of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has defended the war, and suggested he could be a strong presidential contender.

The report comes days after Trump told Vance to shift his attention away from the negotiations with Iran.